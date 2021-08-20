Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $341

That's $259 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 60-minute runtime
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- washable high-efficiency filter
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool and micro USB charger
- Model: AK-T2521111
- UPC: 194644180478
Clip the 15% off on page coupon and apply code "XQ46UJTX" for a savings of $11, which drops it $2 under our July mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gooloo via Amazon.
- 14.8-ft. power cord
- washable HEPA filter
- intelligent voltage detection
- includes elastic hose, plastic tube nozzle, brush nozzle, plastic elbow tube, & carry bag
- Model: GL-Vacuum-001
Clip the on-page $10 off coupon and apply code "8D5UMQRE" to make this $3 under our July mention, and the lowest price we could find today by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baseus Offcial Store via Amazon.
- 80,000rpm brushless motor
- 15,000kPa suction
- HEPA filter
- light
- Model: CRXCQA3
That's a savings of at least $97, and up to $128, depending on size. Shop Now at Daily Steals
- puncture-resistant 3 ply material
- inflatable ring
That's the best price we could find by $83. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 160" x 70" x 62" inflated bounce area
- 78" pool
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 8 comb attachments
- Japanese stainless steel blades
That's a savings of $242. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- self-emptying dustpan
- 3 levels of suction (700Pa, 1,200Pa, and 2,700Pa)
- Lidar mapping navigation
Save $100 on the Dyson Pure Cool Link DP01 purifying desk fan or $50 on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin vacuum. Shop Now at Dyson
Apply coupon code "PSAVEDYSON" to save. That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay
- touch-sensitive dimming
- adjustable axis guide
Choose from 19 new, refurb, and open box vacuums, hair care items, and household fans; Plus, use code "PSAVEDYSON" to get an extra 20% off. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 max discount, and 2 uses per account.
- Pictured is the Refurb Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $329.99 ($269 less than a new one)
Apply code "PSAVEDYSON" to get this deal. That's $10 under our mention from two days ago and the best price we've seen over a year. It's also $240 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White/Silver.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- tip-over cutoff
- 2 airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
- Model: AM09
