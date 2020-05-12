Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$255 $300
free shipping
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
Features
  • up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
  • filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
  • transforms to a handheld vacuum
  • Model: 230314-02
  • Code "SELECT15"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 49 min ago
