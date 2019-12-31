Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V10 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum
$251 $295
free shipping

That's $21 under our mention from last month, $98 less than what most retailers charge for a new unit, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • Apply code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this price.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
  • filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
  • transforms to a handheld vacuum
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Dyson
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register