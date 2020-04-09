Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Dyson V10 Animal Pro Cordless Vacuum
$270 w/ $40 Rakuten points $500
free shipping

That's the best we've seen – $17 under last month's refurb mention, and $170 less than a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via Rakuten, who also provide a 6-month warranty.
  • You'll bag $40.35 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • In Iron or Red.
Features
  • includes a crevice tool, combination tool, soft dusting brush, and mini motorized head
  • up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool
  • Model: 280932-02
  • Expires 4/9/2020
