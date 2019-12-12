Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 59 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$300 $600
free shipping

That's $100 less than a new model costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Dyson via eBay
  • a 6-month Dyson warranty is provided
  • Up to 60 minutes run time
  • 14 cyclones
  • Crevice Tool
  • Docking station
  • Combination Tool
  • Mini Soft Dusting Brush
  • Mini Motorized tool
  • Torque Drive Cleaner head
  Published 59 min ago
