eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$280 $350
free shipping

That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay
  • Get this price via coupon code ""JOY2CLEAN"
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • up to 60 minutes run time
  • 14 cyclones
  • various accessory tools
  • Model: 22631902
  • Expires 3/7/2020
