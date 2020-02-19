Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$280 $330
free shipping

That's $20 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • Use code "JPRESDAY" to get this discount.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty is provided.
Features
  • up to 60 minutes run time
  • 14 cyclones
  • crevice tool
  • docking station
  • combination tool
  • mini soft dusting brush
  • mini motorized tool
  • torque drive cleaner head
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires in 16 hr
