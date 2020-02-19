Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 57 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$224 $263
free shipping

That's $175 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JPRESDAY" to get this price.
  • It's sold by Dyson via eBay with a 1-year Dyson warranty.
Features
  • includes 3 magnetic attachments
  • non-slip mat and storage hanger
  • Heat Shield technology
  • 3 speed settings
  • available in several colors (Iron/Blue pictured)
  • Model: 309698-01
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Hair Care eBay Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register