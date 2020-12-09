New
Newegg · 25 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$220 $400
free shipping

That's the best we've seen (a $4 drop since just yesterday) and $179 less than buying a new one in any color. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • In Red.
  • Sold by Dyson via Newegg with a 30-day warranty.
Features
  • includes a diffuser, smoothing nozzle, and styling concentrator
  • 3 speed settings
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Hair Care Newegg Dyson
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register