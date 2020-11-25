It's a $12 drop from October and within $2 of its all-time low. It's $180 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.
- includes 3 magnetic attachments
- non-slip mat and storage hanger
- 3 speed settings
Published 57 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save on a range of flat irons, hair dryers, massagers, and more; mostly marked between 30% and 40% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ Ceramic Flat Iron for $75.70 (low by $15)
It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.10 shipping fee.
- 3 heat settings
- 2 speed settings
- includes 2 nozzles
- Model: BABFV1C
Save on a variety of flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Kristin Ess 3-in-One Flat Iron for $48 ($32 off).
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Purple at this price.
- floating ceramic plates
- digital controls
- 410°F high heat
- Model: S5500
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
That's $50 under the best price we could find for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- removable water reservoir
- double-wall coffee reservoir holds twelve 5-oz. cups of coffee
- programmable with 24-hour advance brew start
- Model: DCC-3000
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
It's $170 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
That's a $125 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
- Model: HP01
That's a $220 savings off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- includes combo tool, crevice tool, mini motorhead, and soft dusting brush
- wall-mounted charging dock
- converts to a hand-held
- whole-machine filtration
- boost mode
That's $310 under what you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen for this fan. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- removes 99.97% of gases, pollutants, and allergens up to 0.3 microns
- compatible with Dyson Link app
- automatic night-time mode
- oscillating
