Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors (White/Silver 2 pictured) bundled with the open-box Dyson Storage Case in Pink or Platinum forwith. (You must add both items to your cart to get this deal.) That's $159 under the lowest price we could find for both items in new, retail packaging. The hair dryer features a diffuser and adjustable heat settings.Note: A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.