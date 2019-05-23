Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Small Ball Multi Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Purple for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $143.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find for a refurb today by $8. (It's also $144 less than we could find for a new unit elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
  • Today only, you'll also receive $42.90 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • 2-tier radial cyclone
  • automatic floor adjustment
  • cable wand