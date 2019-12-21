Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$190 w/ $47 in Rakuten Credit
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten credit, it's $19 under our October mention and $231 under the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
  • layer of activated carbon granules
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetic remote control
  • Model: HP01
  • Expires 12/21/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
