Rakuten · 33 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$190 w/ $28 in Rakuten points $450
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $258 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter layer of activated carbon granules
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetic remote control
  • Model: HP01
