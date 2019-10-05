New
Refurb Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$161 w/ $24 Rakuten points $450
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we could find by $67. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten
  • Coupon code "HOME15" bags this price.
  • Plus, you'll bag $24.15 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
  • layer of activated carbon granules
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetic remote control
  • Model: HP01
