Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $20. (It's also tied with the best outright price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Potulas via Amazon offers the Potulas 3-in-1 Desktop Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter for $38.98. Coupon code "2QPPNCUT" drops the price to $23.39. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Holmes Personal Space Air Purifier in White for $14.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our June mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA Air Purifier for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's $13 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (Most stores charge around $350.) Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Bounty Select-a-Size Paper Towels Giant Roll 8-Pack for $11.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $9.35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Deal ends July 31.
Update: The price now drops to $8.80 via coupon code "HOME20". Buy Now
Dyson via Newegg offers the refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $279 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $69 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw it for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $181.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $145.59. With free shipping, that's $6 below last month's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for the V7 Motorhead in any condition. (It's $104 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $68.) Buy Now
