Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link WiFi Air Purifier w/ $23 in Rakuten points
$230 $600
free shipping

With the included $22.90 in Rakuten points, that's $17 under last week's mention of a refurb and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $243.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Use code "HOME15" to get this discount
  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants from the air
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
  • Model: 305571-02
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 11/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
