With the included $22.90 in Rakuten points, that's $17 under last week's mention of a refurb and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $243.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's at least $89 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $64 off and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it with an $8 store credit for $56 last month.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Rakuten
A low by $80 and the best price we've ever seen, even without the bonus kit. (It's $30 under our December mention.) Buy Now at Dyson
A low by $32 and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the points, that's the best price we've seen in any condition and $346 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $106. Buy Now at Rakuten
