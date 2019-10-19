New
Refurb Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link WiFi Air Purifier
$224 $280
free shipping

Aside from other storefronts, that's $168 less than a refurb model costs elsewhere and is the best price we've seen. (It's also $26 under our September refurb mention.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • Coupon code "JOBDONE" bags this price
  • removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants from the air
  • nighttime and auto modes
  • magnetized remote control
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
  • in White/ Silver or Iron/ Blue
  • Expires 10/19/2019
