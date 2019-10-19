Personalize your DealNews Experience
Aside from other storefronts, that's $168 less than a refurb model costs elsewhere and is the best price we've seen. (It's also $26 under our September refurb mention.) Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's at least $89 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $90 less than our July mention (which included no donations) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for the purifier alone now by $10, although most retailers charge over $300.) Buy Now at Bissell
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart offers the Febreze OdorGrab Air Cleaner with 2 Replacement Filters for $25.18. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, we saw the air cleaner alone for $20 in June.) Buy Now at Walmart
Save on Husqvarna, Worx, DuroMax, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $50 under our July mention and the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Home Depot
It's tied as the lowest price we've ever seen and low today by $39. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $40 today and the best price we've seen, plus it's $8 under our mention from last December. Buy Now at eBay
