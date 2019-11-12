New
Refurb Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link WiFi Air Purifier
$212
free shipping

That's $238 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere and the lowest outright price we've seen for this model. (For further comparison, we saw it bundled with $23 in Rakuten points for $18 more two days ago.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBO20" to get this price.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • available in Iron Blue
  • purports to remove 99.97% of allergens and pollutants from the air
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
