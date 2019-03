vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants

dimmable LED display

10 air flow settings

9-hour sleep timer

magnetized remote control

Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan in Iron/Blue for $199.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to knock that to. With, that's $139 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although we saw it refurbished for $10 less last October. Features include:Note: A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.