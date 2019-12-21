Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 24 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Pure Cool Link Purifier Fan
$200 w/ $50 Rakuten points $520
free shipping

Thanks to the included $50 in Rakuten points, that's best deal we've seen and $145 less than buying new. (It's also within a buck of the lowest outright price we've seen.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • You'll get $49.75 back in Rakuten points.
  • Sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • removal of 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns
  • purification reports to your phone via the Dyson Link app
  • 360° glass HEPA filter
  • voice control via Amazon Alexa
  • remote control
  • Model: TP02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/21/2019
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fans Rakuten Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register