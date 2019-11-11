New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson Pure Cool Link Purifier Fan
$200 $250
free shipping

That's $300 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Coupon code "JUMBO20" bags this price
Features
  • Removal of 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns
  • Purification reports to your phone via the Dyson Link app
  • 360° glass HEPA filter
  • Voice control via Amazon Alexa
  • Remote control
  • Model: TP02
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBO20"
  • Expires 11/11/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fans eBay Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register