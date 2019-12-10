Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Dyson Pure Cool Link Purifier Fan
$199 $500
free shipping

That's a buck under last month's mention, $139 less than a new one today, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • use "JOYINDYSON" to bag the extra discount
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • Removal of 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns
  • Purification reports to your phone via the Dyson Link app
  • 360° glass HEPA filter
  • Voice control via Amazon Alexa
  • Remote control
  • Model: TP02
  • Code "JOYINDYSON"
Dyson
