Rakuten · 51 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum
$112
free shipping

Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $68.) Buy Now

Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • self-adjusting cleaner head
  • hygienic bin emptying
  • HEPA filtration
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
