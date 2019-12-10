Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 45 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Midsize Upright Vacuum
$146
free shipping

That's a low for a refurb by $34 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this vac. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via Rakuten
  • Apply coupon code "JOYINDYSON" to get this deal.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • washable filter
  • 25ft cord
  • 0.42-gal capacity
  • Code "JOYINDYSON"
  • Expires 12/10/2019
    Published 45 min ago
