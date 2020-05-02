Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 47 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Midsize Upright Vacuum
$140 $390
free shipping

That's at least $110 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
  • A 6 month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Use coupon code "DYSON15" to bag these savings.
Features
  • washable filter
  • 25ft cord
  • 0.42-gal capacity
  • Model: 221785-02
Details
Comments
  • Code "DYSON15"
  • Expires 5/2/2020
