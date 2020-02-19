Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson Light Ball Animal Vaccum
$144 $170
free shipping

That's $206 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay


  • Use coupon code "JPRESDAY" to get this price.
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 6-month Dyson warranty.
Features
  • self-adjusting cleaning head
  • whole machine HEPA filtration
  • comes with combination, stair, tangle-free turbine, and multi-angle tools
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
