ambient temperature monitoring

tip-over cut-off

2 airflow modes

noise reduction technology

Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to. With, that's $224 under the best price we could find for it new, although we saw it for the same price with $16 in Rakuten credit three days ago. Deal ends February 4. Features include:Note: This coupon can only be used once per account, with a maximum discount of $40. (You must be signed in to use it.) A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.