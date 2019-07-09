New
Rakuten · 39 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $280 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
  • ambient temperature monitoring
  • tip-over cutoff
  • two airflow modes
  • noise-reduction technology
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 7/9/2019
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fans Rakuten Dyson
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register