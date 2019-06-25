New
Refurb Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Black/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (which included $47 Rakuten points) and $290 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • ambient temperature monitoring
  • tip-over cutoff
  • 2 airflow modes
  • noise-reduction technology
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
