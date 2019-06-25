New
Rakuten · 27 mins ago
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Black/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (which included $47 Rakuten points) and $290 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- ambient temperature monitoring
- tip-over cutoff
- 2 airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, & Fan
$178
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $169.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included $60 in Rakuten points) and $315 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Refurb Dyson AM07 Tower Fan
$128 $400
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson AM07 Tower Fan in White/Silver for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $127.99. With free shipping, that's $272 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- 6-month Dyson warranty included
- remote control
- lithium battery
- 10 airflow settings
- one-touch oscillation control
- hidden LED display
- sleep timer
Amazon · 1 mo ago
NewAir Evaporative Air Cooler
$95
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10
Amazon offers the NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Cooler with Fan & Humidifier for $94.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It cools up to 100 square feet and features a 7.5-hour timer and 60° oscillation.
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan
$21 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan in White for $21.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- Target charges the same
- two speed settings
- adjustable extender screen
- Model: HAWF2021-N
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Walmart matches this price via pickup
- Measures 6" x 4" x 6"
- tilt-adjustable head
- Model: HNF0410A-BM
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Lasko Pro-Performance High Velocity Utility Fan
$74
free shipping
Amazon offers the Lasko Pro-Performance High Velocity Utility Fan for $73.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same
- three speeds
- twin 120-volt outlets
- pivoting blower head
- Model: 4900
Rakuten · 3 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
- select sizes 7 to 13
Ends Today
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 6 MX Running Shoes
$30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 6 MX Running Shoes in Phantom Sunflower for $34.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $29.74. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) Deal ends June 11. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your account for the code to work.
- select sizes 8 to 10
Ends Today
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Rakuten Coupon
15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 11. Shop Now
- A $60 maximum discount applies
- Limit one redemption per household
Rakuten · now
Pulse Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack
$12 $14
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "PTV1A" cuts it to $12.19. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $3.
Update: Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $11.89. Buy Now
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
- both come with a USB receiver
- 2.4GHz communication
- adjustable DPI
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum
$100 $139
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $35. Buy Now
- up to 20 minutes of vacuuming per charge
- combination tool for dusting
- crevice tool for tight spaces
- Model: 231942-01
eBay · 3 wks ago
Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$150
free shipping
Dyson via eBay offers its Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum in Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now
- Get it with an additional full-size cleaner head for $30 more.
- includes docking station
Ends Today
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
Dyson V6 Absolute HEPA Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum
$170 $600
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its Dyson V6 Absolute HEPA Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum in Nickel/Red for $199.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's $25 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $30. Deal ends June 11. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum
$180
free shipping
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $80. Buy Now
- features a lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
