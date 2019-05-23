Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Black/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. With free shipping, and thanks to Rakuten points, that's $48 below last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen for this item in any condition. (It's also $338 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Tips
  • Today only, you'll receive $47.70 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • ambient temperature monitoring
  • tip-over cutoff
  • 2 airflow modes
  • noise-reduction technology