Dyson via Newegg offers the refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $279 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lasko X-Blower Multi-Position Blower Utility Fan for $54.86 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
YE tech via Amazon offers the MelooLife Portable Handheld Fan in several colors (Pink pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DHMX298J" drops that to $8.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from a week ago, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Newegg offers The Niwa One Standard Indoor Smart Garden for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Newegg offers Steam downloads of Prey for Windows for $5.99. Coupon code "PCDDSUMMBT" cuts that to $5.33. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $221.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Tayama Turbo Oven with Extender Ring for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for $20 less in May. Buy Now
