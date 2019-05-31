Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll earn $59.70 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $345 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
  • layer of activated carbon granules
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetic remote control
  • Model: 310105-02