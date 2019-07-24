- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "DYSN15" cuts that to $178.49. Plus, you'll bag $10.68 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $112. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Camping Fan in 3-Speed Without Nightlight for $29.99. Coupon code "LC067331" cuts that to $12. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Skyreat via Amazon offers its Skyreat Portable Handheld Fan for $13.99. Coupon code "7WREQCG6" cuts that to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BrownBearTech via Rakten offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Battery-Powered Outdoor Security Camera in White for $159.99. Coupon code "BBT20" cuts that to $139.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find today by $23. Deal ends July 24. Buy Now
Discount Ramps via Rakuten offers the Rage Powersports 43" Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Rack Storage Bag for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO41" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's $12 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal now by $32, although most merchants charge well over $300.) Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69.50. Coupon code "ALT10" cuts that to $58.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $70.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for $20 less in May. Buy Now
Sign In or Register