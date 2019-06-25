New
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
$170 $388
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $169.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and $218 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
Details
Comments
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Black/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (which included $47 Rakuten points) and $290 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- ambient temperature monitoring
- tip-over cutoff
- 2 airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
Amazon · 1 mo ago
NewAir Evaporative Air Cooler
$95
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10
Amazon offers the NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Cooler with Fan & Humidifier for $94.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It cools up to 100 square feet and features a 7.5-hour timer and 60° oscillation.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart matches this price via pickup
Features
- Measures 6" x 4" x 6"
- tilt-adjustable head
- Model: HNF0410A-BM
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan
$21 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan in White for $21.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- Target charges the same
Features
- two speed settings
- adjustable extender screen
- Model: HAWF2021-N
Amazon · 4 days ago
Honeywell 11" TurboForce Power Air Circulator Table Fan
$12 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Honeywell 11" TurboForce Power Air Circulator Table Fan in Black for $12.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- 3 speeds
- 90° pivoting head
Rakuten · 1 day ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
New
Rakuten · 51 mins ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum
$88
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum in Blue for $109.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $37 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now
Tips
- 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- up to 20 minutes of run-time per charge
Walmart · 2 days ago
Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum
$180 $240
free shipping
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $60. Buy Now
Features
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum Cleaner
$160 $600
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (though without the $48 in Rakuten points), and $439 less than you'd pay for the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
- wand handle with full 360° articulation
- requires no filter washing or replacement
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$375 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $377.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $122, although we saw it for $57 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
