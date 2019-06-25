New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$170
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although we saw it for $30 less in our mention from two weeks ago, thanks to the included $60 in Rakuten points. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
- Model: 310105-02
Details
Details
Walmart · 6 days ago
Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System
$50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System in Stone Gray for $49.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- continuously vacuums dirt, dust, and allergens from the air
- comes with four triple-layer filters
- Model: SY1001NS
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Levoit Large Room Tower Pro HEPA Air Purifier
$300 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Levoit Large Room Tower Pro HEPA Air Purifier in White for $399.99. Clip the $20 off on-page clip coupon and apply code "20LEVOIT100" to drop that to $299.99. With free shipping, that's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- covers areas up to 710 square feet
- illuminated air quality indicator rings
- 3-stage filtration system (preliminary, true HEPA, and activated carbon filters)
- removes up to 99.97% of dust, allergens, and bacteria
- automatic and sleep modes
- Model: LV-H134
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Unbeaten HEPA Compact Air Purifier
$46 $76
free shipping
HomeDevice via Amazon offers the Unbeaten HEPA Compact Air Purifier for $75.97. Coupon code "40M1OQN6" cuts that to $45.58. With free shipping, that's $4 below our mention from a month ago, $30 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- ozone free
- 3-in-1 filter
- removes dust, pet dander, and mold
- reduces smoke, odors, allergens, and bacteria
Amazon · 6 days ago
Germ Guardian Plug-in UV-C Air Sanitizer
$31
free shipping
Amazon offers the GermGuardian Plug-in UV-C Air Sanitizer for $34.49. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page to drop that to $31.04. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- UV-C light technology works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce airborne bacteria, viruses, germs and mold spores
- no filter needed
- 7.5" tall
- Model: GG1000
Rakuten · 3 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 6 MX Running Shoes
$30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 6 MX Running Shoes in Phantom Sunflower for $34.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $29.74. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) Deal ends June 11. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to your account for the code to work.
Features
- select sizes 8 to 10
Ends Today
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Rakuten Coupon
15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 11. Shop Now
Tips
- A $60 maximum discount applies
- Limit one redemption per household
New
Rakuten · 57 mins ago
BestMassage 10 x 30-Foot Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $160
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, (although without the $11 in Rakuten points), and the best price we could find today by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
- Model: HD-398-White-FDW
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum
$100 $139
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $35. Buy Now
Features
- up to 20 minutes of vacuuming per charge
- combination tool for dusting
- crevice tool for tight spaces
- Model: 231942-01
eBay · 3 wks ago
Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$150
free shipping
Dyson via eBay offers its Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum in Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now
Tips
- Get it with an additional full-size cleaner head for $30 more.
Features
- includes docking station
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Refurb Dyson AM07 Tower Fan
$128 $400
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson AM07 Tower Fan in White/Silver for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $127.99. With free shipping, that's $272 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- 6-month Dyson warranty included
Features
- remote control
- lithium battery
- 10 airflow settings
- one-touch oscillation control
- hidden LED display
- sleep timer
