Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's $25 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $380 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now