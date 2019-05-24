Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $209.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $169.99. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $25 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $380 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
  • Plus, today only, you'll earn $50.70 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account.
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
  • layer of activated carbon granules
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetic remote control
  • Model: 310105-02