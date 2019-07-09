New
Rakuten · 46 mins ago
$160 $450
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our mention from a week ago, $310 less than what you'd pay for it new, and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
Amazon · 45 mins ago
Vornado Pivot Personal Air Circulator Fan
$14 $30
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Vornado Pivot Personal Air Circulator Fan in Copper or Storm Gray for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- three speed settings
- 6-foot power cord
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Walmart matches this price via pickup
- Measures 6" x 4" x 6"
- tilt-adjustable head
- Model: HNF0410A-BM
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Holmes 20" Box Fan
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes 20" Box Fan in Black for $19. Clip the on-page $0.48 off coupon to cut that to $18.52. (Walmart charges the same with an in-store pickup discount). With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by a buck.
Update: The price has fallen to $18.29 before and $17.83 after coupon. Buy Now
Amazon · 4 days ago
Pelonis 36" Oscillating Tower Fan
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Pelonis 36" Oscillating Tower Fan in Black for $38.84. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Ships in 1-3 weeks.
- LED display and remote control
- 3 speeds and 3 modes
- 60° wide angle oscillation
- programmable timer
- Model: FZ10-19JR
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago (although that included $30 in Rakuten points), $179 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
- Model: EP22894RE
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
$229 $270
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $269.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $229.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen for a this model in any condition. (It's the best deal now by $170.) Buy Now
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- direct drive cleaning head
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 214730-02
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$375 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $377.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $122, although we saw it for $57 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
$180 $255
free shipping
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $75. Buy Now
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$300
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Yellow for $299.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19, although most sellers charge around $400. Buy Now
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- self-adjusting cleaning head
- telescopic handle
- combination and stair tools
