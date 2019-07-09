New
Rakuten
Refurb Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$160 $450
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our mention from a week ago, $310 less than what you'd pay for it new, and the best outright price we've seen.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
  • layer of activated carbon granules
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetic remote control
  Expires 7/9/2019
