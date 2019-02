motor located in the handle

3 speed settings & 4 heat settings

removable filter

3 magnetic attachments

Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in Iron/Fuchsia 3 for $279.99. Coupon code "JUST4DYSON" knocks it to. With, that's the best price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $5 less on Black Friday. (It's $116 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) It measures air temperature 20 times every second to prevent heat damage. Features include:Note: A 12-month Dyson warranty applies.