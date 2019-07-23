New
eBay · 43 mins ago
$220
free shipping
Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors (Iron/Fuchsia 3 pictured) for $274.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" cuts that to $219.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our June mention of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $179 what you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.
Features
- motor located in the handle
- 3 speed settings & 4 heat settings
- removable filter
- 3 magnetic attachments
- measures air temperature 20 times every second to prevent heat damage
- Model: HD01
Details
Comments
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer
$55 $199
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer for $65. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $55.25. With $2.99 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- 1,400W motor
- 2 speed settings
- 3 heat settings
- cool shot button
- diffuser & 2 flat nozzles
Amazon · 4 days ago
Eigso Ceramic 1,100-Watt Professional Hair Dryer
$74 $150
free shipping
Zoeyi via Amazon offers the Eigso Ceramic 1,100-Watt Professional Hair Dryer for $149.99. Coupon code "UMI48IJ6" drops the price to $73.50. With free shipping, that's $76 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- infrared negative ions
- 4 different nozzles
- ceramic honeycomb heating technology
AlphabetDeal · 6 mos ago
Batiste Dry Shampoo 6-Pack
$28
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $12
Alphabetdeal offers the Batiste Dry Shampoo 6-Pack for $32.99. Coupon code "Shampoo" cuts it to $28.04. With free shipping, that's $4.67 per bottle and the lowest price we could find by $12. It includes Original, Blush, Cherry, Floral, Bare, and Fresh varieties.
AlphabetDeal · 4 mos ago
Wet Brush Pro and Lil' Detangler Brush Set
$10
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $2
AlphabetDeal offers the Wet Brush Pro Original and Lil' Detangler Brush Set in Cherry Cotton Candy or Strawberrylicious for $11.99. Coupon code "Wetbrush" drops that to $10.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. They feature flexible bristles and can be used on wet or dry hair.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
Features
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
eBay · 1 mo ago
Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants
$20
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers a selection of Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants for $19.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any of the items by at least $7. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes S to XXL
Amazon · 3 days ago
Dyson Tangle Free Turbine
$38 $69
free shipping
Amazon offers the Dyson Tangle Free Turbine for $39.68 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $29.
Update: The price has dropped to $38.13. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with all Dyson upright and canister vacuums from DC23 onward (except DC24 and cordless models)
- elliptical counter-rotating heads with integrated brushes
- articulating base plate
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$116 $300
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $144.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $115.99. With free shipping, that's $184 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Features
- motorized cleaner head
Ends Today
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Refurb Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our mention from a week ago, $310 less than what you'd pay for it new, and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$136 $500
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Animal Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron for $169.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our mention from last September and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's also at least $134 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
