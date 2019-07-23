New
Refurb Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer
$220
free shipping
Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors (Iron/Fuchsia 3 pictured) for $274.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" cuts that to $219.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our June mention of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $179 what you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
  • Note: A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.
  • motor located in the handle
  • 3 speed settings & 4 heat settings
  • removable filter
  • 3 magnetic attachments
  • measures air temperature 20 times every second to prevent heat damage
  • Model: HD01
  • Code "JOY4DYSON"
  • Expires 7/23/2019
