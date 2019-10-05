New
Rakuten · 59 mins ago
Refurb Dyson DP01 Pure Cool Link Desk Air Purifier and Fan
$178 w/ $18 in Rakuten points $400
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's at least $89 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "HOME15" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $17.80 in Rakuten points.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • available in White/Silver
  • 360° glass HEPA filter
  • automatic monitoring, reaction, and purification with reporting via mobile app
  • LED display
  • 10 airflow settings
  • oscillating head
  • Model: 305214-02
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Air Purifiers Rakuten Dyson
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register