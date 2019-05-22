Ending today, Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson DC58 V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum in Blue for $109.99. Apply coupon code "DYSN15" to drop it to $93.49. With free shipping, that's $67 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now
Features
  • up to 20 minutes of run-time per charge
  • 6-month Dyson warranty
  • Model: 216478-02