Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson DC44 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $310 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner in Blue for $59.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Hoover via eBay offers its Hoover WindTunnel 3 Pro Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $79.99. In-cart, that drops to $67.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $50 outside of other Hoover storefronts. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $15. Add two pairs to cart for the in-cart price of $22.50. With free shipping, that's a savings of $14 for two pairs of similar adidas men's shorts elsewhere. (For further reference, we saw a singular pair for $11 in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
Brown Bear Tech via Rakuten offers the Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in Iron/Fuchsia or White/Silver for $329.99. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $289.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for a new model, although we saw a refurb for $70 less last month. (It's the best deal by $10 today for a new one, but most sellers charge at least $400.) Buy Now
