Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Dyson DC39 Multi Floor Canister Vacuum
$180 $400
free shipping

That's $209 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • a 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • sold by Dyson via eBay
Features
  • Root Cyclone technology
  • HEPA filter
  • various add-on tools
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Dyson
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register