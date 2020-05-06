Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $10 under last month's mention, $60 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, you'll save $79 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Kohl's
The Dok is a $150 value, so that's a total savings of $250 off list price. (Most stores charge $400 for the vacuum without the Dok.) Buy Now at Dyson
That's $4 under last week's mention and $60 less than the best price we could find via another storefront. Buy Now at eBay
That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
Shop a variety of vacuum cleaners to serve every purpose, from brands like Shark, Bissell, Hoover, Dyson, and more. Shop Now at Target
That's $10 less than other retailers charge. Buy Now at Google Shopping
Choose from Dyson, Bissell, Shark, iRobot, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Take this opportunity to pick up DIY essentials at great prices. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $84.99. Shop Now at Walmart
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Thanks to the points, it's $185 less than the next best price we could find for a refurbished model. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, you'll save $60 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay
