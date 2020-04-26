Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $25 under our March mention and tied as the best price we've seen. (It's also $228 under what Dyson charges for a new unit.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on a selection of new and refurbished air purifiers, humidifiers, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's at least $146 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's the best price we could find today by $101. Buy Now at Home Depot
It's $25 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $80.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Get an ironing board for $19, handheld vacuums from $28, upright vacuums from $49, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
That's more than 40% off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $32.22.
Update: It' now back at $34.83. Buy Now at Cafago
Shop a variety of vacuum cleaners to serve every purpose, from brands like Shark, Bissell, Hoover, Dyson, and more. Shop Now at Target
Choose from Dyson, Bissell, Shark, iRobot, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Bag NBA 2K18 for $12.99, Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers for $13.88, LEGO Worlds for $18.88, or Dragons: Dawn of New Riders for $18.88. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $7, although most stores charge $27 or more. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $4 under last week's per-pair price and the best outright price per pair that we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's at least $110 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's $70 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $211 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
The Dok is a $150 value, so that's a total savings of $250 off list price. (Most stores charge $400 for the vacuum without the Dok.) Buy Now at Dyson
