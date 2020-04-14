Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum
$270 $700
free shipping

That's $9 under our mention of this refurb from last week and the best price we've seen. It's a current low by $19. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • up to 60 minutes of fade-free power
  • whole machine filtration
  • torque drive cleaner and soft roller cleaner heads
  • includes mini motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, & crevice tool
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
