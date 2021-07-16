Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener for $297

New
Daily Steals · 35 mins ago
$297 $500
free shipping
That's $202 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- corded or cord-free use
- flexing plates that enable less heat, less hair damage
- 3 heat settings
Details
Comments
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
