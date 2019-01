As one of its daily deals, Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Cinetic UP14 Big Ball Multi-Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum in Purple for $229.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to. With, that's $179 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb, although we saw one for $50 less in June. It features an 11-amp motor, 13.4" cleaning path, and 35-foot cord. Deal ends today.A 6-month Dyson warranty is included.