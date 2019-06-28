New
Refurb Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum Cleaner
$200 w/ $60 Rakuten Points $600
free shipping
Today only, Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum for $199.99. Plus, you'll bag $59.70 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's $375 less than you'd pay for a new one without the points. (For further reference, we saw it without the points for $160 in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • wand handle with full 360° articulation
  • requires no filter washing or replacement
